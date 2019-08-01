A dog is back home safe with its family after a traumatic rescue from a sewer grate in the San Jose area last week.

According to the Jacksonville Humane Society, on Jan. 2, a worker at Arbor Terrace San Jose saw some movement in the sewer grates. When he looked closer, he saw that a dog was trapped in the storm drain.

With the help of others and a little elbow grease, the worker was able to pull the grate open. He then managed to lower a ladder down into the drain in order to help the physically exhausted pup to safety.

Watch a video of the rescue here:

A caring citizen named Val then took to pup to a vet's office to look for a chip but they initially couldn't locate one. Val took the sweet girl over to the Jacksonville Humane Society where they scanned twice and finally found a chip.

They found out that the dog was named Daisy, and was adopted from Jacksonville Humane Society in 2009. Her family was frantically looking for her and when they were contacted they rushed right over to pick her up.

Family of Daisy

Jacksonville Humane Society

Now Daisy is back home thanks to help from the San Jose community and the family couldn't be happier.