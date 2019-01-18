Protestors at the annual MLK breakfast at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center took to the streets to advocate for a safer community.

Some of the signs read:

"DEAR JAX LEADERS STOP THE SILENCE END GUN VIOLENCE"

"STOP KILLING OUR FLORIDA CHILDREN SHAME ON YOU"

"The Mayor continues to ignore the serious economic racial and social injustices of out City! Dr. King challenged injustice everywhere. #LennyCurryOutNow"

First Coast News

"NO JUSTICE! NO PEACE!"

"Take'em down Jax"

"Martin Luther King - an inconvenient hero"

"Welcome Gunshine State"

"Darkness can not drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that." Martin Luther King Jr

FCN

In Jacksonville, there is growing frustration in the communities affected by crime and residents are experiencing 'crime fatigue.'

The Northside Coalition, a community non-profit, presented a ten-point plan in September to the city. It calls for economic development, jobs, a reduction in the availability of guns and the implementation of the 'Cure Violence' program.

RELATED: Jacksonville community activists call for state-of-emergency on crime

A way you can help:

First Coast News employees and local political leaders participate in the Take Stock in Children program, and you can too.

The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students, many from minority families, to escape the cycle of poverty through education.

Click here to learn more.



