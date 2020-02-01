Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old woman Wednesday after they say she was last seen in the East Arlington area.

Lan Thi Nguyen was reported missing from the 1700 block of Brookview Drive South, according to police.

Previous attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, police said. They are working to locate her to ensure that she is safe.

Nguyen was last seen wearing a straw hat, yellow and white jacket and white dress. She was getting around with a pink walker, police said.

She is about 4 feet, 10 inches and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to call police at 904-630-0500.