'We’re just trying to find somewhere to go:' People ordered to vacate Jacksonville hotel after inspection

According to city documents, inspectors found a list of structural issues and are requiring property owners to restore or demolish the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a rude awakening Tuesday for several people living at an extended stay hotel after the city issued an order to vacate America’s Best Inn near Baymeadows Center due to building code violations.

“We’re just trying to find somewhere to go," said Amy Cocco, who has lived at the hotel for two years. "A lot of us don’t have anywhere else to go, a lot of us are asking for refunds.”

Amy Cocco's apartment is filled with personal belongings, and also full of sentimental value.

“My boyfriend had just died last Monday, so a lot of his stuff is in the room. I don’t have anywhere to put it, so I guess I’m going to have to leave it," Cocco said.

She is one of the several people living in building one at America’s Best Inn that found an order to vacate within 24 hours or face arrest, prosecution and fines

According to city documents, inspectors found a list of issues including; damage and deterioration that risk collapse, fire and windstorm hazards, structural parts that are overloaded and in danger of failing, and multiple property safety and maintenance code violations.

The city is requiring property owners to restore or demolish the building.

We reached out to hotel management, who said they are working to relocate people into other buildings, but there is limited availability in the remaining two buildings.

People like Dena Patterson were still waiting to be moved Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been down there twice today and they said by 11 o’clock they find a new room in one of these two buildings, I haven’t heard anything further," Dena Patterson, who has lived there for 6 months, said.

Cocco has already paid through Thursday and when she asked for a refund...

“They said that they had to track down the guy that actually owns the property to be able to give us anything back," Cocco said.

Cocco plans to stay with a relative for the night but has no permanent place to go.

As for Patterson, her options are limited.

“I’m gonna have to rent something or, I don’t know, go look at houses and try to find something else. It’s not something I would wish on anyone, it’s horrible." Patterson said.

According to inspection paperwork, each unit that was impacted was provided information for the city’s social services division to see if they qualify for alternative housing.