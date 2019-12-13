This is the season of giving and Atlantic Beach resident Kellie Carter is willing to part ways with a pair of her many shoes this season.

Carter is in the process of downsizing her home and along with that comes some reorganizing.

“The ones I gave away were similar to these just a little older," Carter said.

She’s gone through several black pairs she uses walking her dog Chance.

Carter happened to stumble across one Atlantic Beach Facebook post asking if anyone had items they no longer needed in the spirit of the holidays.

People posted a need for a variety of items, from something as simple as a toaster to a new roof and newborn clothes.

Carter posted her dining room table that is currently in storage. Carter just so happened to win a bid for a new pair of shoes. Carter decided to pass her good fortune onto Fena Foley. She reached into her collection and gave a spare pair to Foley.

Her feet size 7, the same that Foley needed.

“She had walked right through the soles of her tennis shoes, she worked all day on her feet," Carter said.

Carter said it was like giving a gift to herself.

“When I saw her, it was as helpful to me as it was to her. It was as easy as that, I brought them to her the next day," Carter said.

Foley is thankful. She didn’t have the money for new ones. Carter’s shoes will replace her Vans which had holes in them.

More than 350 comments are now on the pay-it-forward post, a handful of others donating items like Carter.

“It is amazing how people are giving, I think you find that spirit here in Atlantic Beach, really in all of the beaches. It warms my heart, I believe this is the spirit of goodness coming through in the holidays, I’m glad to have been a very small part of it, it really warms my heart," Carter said.

It started as a simple post and in a matter of days happened to warm Kellie Carter’s heart and Foley’s feet.