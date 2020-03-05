PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A symbol of hope and resilience. "The Star-Spangled Banner" has the power to lift anyone's spirits, and we definitely could use something uplifting right now.

Pasco County Firefighter Michael McDaniel took to the empty bay of his fire station and sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem Thursday, April 30.

"Sometimes you just need to step into the bay and sing," Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote on their Facebook. "Thank you Firefighter Michael McDaniel for the beautiful song."

Firefighter McDaniel sings the National Anthem Sometimes you just need to step into the bay and sing. Thank you Firefighter Michael McDaniel for the beautiful song. #PascoProud Posted by Pasco County Fire Rescue on Thursday, April 30, 2020

