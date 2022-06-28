Parade thrown for Special Olympics Georgia gold medalist

The Roswell Police Department department said Patrick won two gold medals in the state Special Olympic games.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — Several police cars rolled through a neighborhood in Roswell on Monday, not because of a crime, but to celebrate the return of a Special Olympics Georgia gold medalist.

Patrick Allegood won two gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the 2022 Special Olympics Georgia Summer Games.

"Roswell, little did you know that you’ve been in the presence of greatness!" the department's post reads on Facebook.

Officers planned a car parade to welcome back their "hometown champion," who has shown up for them in the past.

The 12-year-old runner came out to support his police department when they carried the torch for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Georgia in April.