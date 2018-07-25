JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 4,400 people in Florida are waiting and hoping for the same gift; a kidney. Two of them are members of the same Jacksonville family.

Eddie and Jimmy Farhat are cousins. Eddie has been on the kidney transplant list for more than four years, while Jimmy has been on the list for about a year and a half.

“Just last week I was in the hospital for three days because of fluid buildup,” Eddie said.

Eddie Farhat, 53, told First Coast News his kidney failure is likely related to diabetes. Jimmy’s is the result of polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder.

“I want to live long, you know,” Jimmy Farhat,40, said, picking his daughter, Alexa, up onto his lap. “It’s time for a daddy-daughter dance in a couple years, I want to go.”

For now, both Farhats are going through dialysis three times a week. Jimmy said his condition has made him paranoid that every ailment could be life-threatening.

“Your body will start to itch, you feel really bloated, you get these major headaches,” Jimmy said. “You get insomnia because you can’t sleep, you’re anxious, you don’t know what’s going on.”

The cousins hope to find living donors, which they said would give them the best shot at a long life. They’re urging the public the find out whether they can donate, if not for them than for someone else in need.

“I would be probably overwhelmed,” Eddie said of the thought of getting a kidney. “I’ve been waiting way too long.”

This questionnaire is the first step in finding out whether you can be a living donor and whether you’re a match for either Eddie or Jimmy Farhat. When you fill it out, be sure to enter their full names: Edward Farhat or Jamil Farhat.

A Mayo Clinic representative tells First Coast News that once someone fills out the questionnaire, a nurse coordinator will contact the donor, if they are suitable, to review their medical history and discuss the process.

