'It was eerie:' Northside man discovers body floating in creek behind his home

Police are working to identify the person and cause of death for the body found in Moncrief Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man on Jacksonville's Northside is haunted by a discovery he made Tuesday.

He found a body floating in Moncrief Creek behind his house.

Marcus Harris says looking out of his kitchen window at the creek while he's cooking is usually soothing.

It was anything but that when he saw something in the water.

"It's kind of scary, actually, just to find a dead body sitting behind your house like that," said Harris.

Harris wasn't sure what it was at first, so he asked a neighbor who only needed one look to know what he saw.

He's glad he saw it before his daughter did.

"That's something you really don't want children to see, especially given the nature of what it is," said Harris.

Harris says he couldn't make out any details about the body, but he's hoping he found it early enough for police to figure out who it is.

"I wouldn't wish that on anyone to look up and see something like that," said Harris.

Harris says he was up late into the night, with the image of what he saw.

"The thoughts go through your mind, wondering who the person is," said Harris. "What happened to them? Why did they end up there?"

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to identify the person and the cause of death.

JSO is encouraging anyone who may have noticed something strange in the Norwood area Tuesday to reach out.