JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you look at his face, you don't see the invisible scars of war, but they are there.

"You think everything is fine but it is not really fine," Etienne John said.

John, 33, did two tours on the front line in Iraq during the Battle of Ramadi.

"Every other day, we had a firefight," he said.

After serving seven years in the Armed Services, he was discharged but said it would be two years before the VA would diagnose him with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"That is not something I was expecting," he said. "I thought I was young and strong."

But it was showing.

He said before the diagnosis, his life had spiraled into sleepless nights and depression.

"Everything else came in crashing," he said.

The veteran said he would turn to the alcohol bottle for help.

"You start out one night with two beers to see if you can fall to sleep," he said.

But it did not help. He said his life had become a book of broken relationships; he couldn't keep a job and lost his apartment.

"Most of the friends close to me told me 'you have a serious problem,'" he said. "When I lost my apartment, I lived in my car for a month."

Two years ago, he reached out to Five Star Center for Veterans for help. He said it has been a slow process but his life is now on track.

"I got lucky, I got lucky," he said.

Five Star Veterans Center is a nonprofit organization founded in March 2012 to help veterans in need. It focuses on veterans ages 22 to 55 who may be suffering from PTSD, as well as other traumatic brain injuries or mental health issues.

"The common goal for each veteran is re-integration into society," according to its website.

John attributes his rebound to first getting the proper diagnosis and then following up with the treatment, thanks to Five Star.

He has since received his undergrad degree from Jacksonville University and last week graduated the University of North Florida with a master's degree.

His message to other veterans in trouble is simple: "Don't give up," he said.

John survived civil war in the African Republic of Burundi as a child, and 14- months in the hot sandy desert of Iraq as an adult. He said keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel; it is there.

"It is just there, I know, you're just not seeing it," John said.