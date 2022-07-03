New view for Berkman Plaza residents after implosion of Berkman II

"Being able to see the Hart Bridge is probably going to me the neatest thing at night and then basically here all the way to the stadium, pretty un-obscured."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crowd of residents, city officials and construction workers filled the empty lot down the street from the Berkman II to watch the implosion.

The anticipation could be felt in the air. Many like the McGuires have been waiting years for this moment.

“We’ve been waiting for this to happen for about 15 years," said Brad McGuire, who lives in the Berkman Plaza along with his wife, Bernie. "Yeah people from out of town would always ask us what’s that’s nasty abandoned building over there, and they would say last time I was here 10 years ago it was here, and I said well it is what it is."

The crowd counted down the seconds, and finally, after more than a decade, the unfinished Berkman II was gone.

“Lot of vibration lot of excitement, pop in property value, so we’re happy," Zakary Shuman said.

After the implosion, residents from the Berkman Plaza loaded a shuttle and headed back home to check out their new view.

“We’ve never been able to see completely the Hart Bridge," said Dean Nicks, who lives on the 17th floor. "So being able to see the Hart Bridge is probably going to me the neatest thing at night, and then basically here all the way to the stadium, pretty un-obscured."

“Look at this!" he said. "Wow … what a view.”

Now, for many residents, it's time for cleanup.