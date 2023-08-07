Nease High School students organize 5k run to raise money for domestic violence awareness

The 'End Your Summer Off Right 5k' run will be on July 29 at 400 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra at 7:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the St. Johns County Legal Aid.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Two local high school students will have a fascinating essay to write about what they did during summer vacation.

On July 29, runners from all across the First Coast are invited to compete in the “End Your Summer Off Right 5k," which is hosted by students from Nease High School. Rising seniors Emily Rackley and Victoria Gorelik stopped by Good Morning Jacksonville Saturday to describe what led them to start a 5k and what helping St. Johns County Legal Aid means to them.

"In deciding what project to do to help our community, we decided we have experience with running in 5k's, we know what we prefer during our own races," Rackley said. "So, we figured we'd be equipped to create this as a good charity fundraiser."

The race acts as a fundraiser for St. Johns County Legal Aid and will help support legal services for the group’s domestic violence advocacy.

"We were very fortunate to grow up in the community that we did and so we just wanted to help others who may have problems at home," Gorelik said. "It's definitely a very widespread organization and we can see they have a lot more reach than we realized, opportunities like this and it's exciting but it also feels really good to be able to do something over the summer and really get involved and I think St. Johns Legal Aid and all of their causes have allowed us to do that," Rackley added.

The race will be held at 400 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra Beach at 7:30 a.m. and last until 9 a.m.