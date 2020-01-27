Adult arcades, sometimes called 'internet cafes', could soon be a thing of the past in Nassau County.

On Monday, the county commission will vote on whether or not to ban them like Duval County did last year. Since then, the number of adult arcades has doubled in Nassau County and the sheriff says it's brought crime with it.

The county commission held a special meeting in December to hear arguments in favor of, and opposing, a ban on the game rooms.

"We have seen a spike in those businesses coming to Nassau County since Jacksonville closed theirs down," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told First Coast News.

That claim was detailed in an ordinance handed drafted by County Attorney Michael Mullin. The proposed ordinance indicated that when the City of Jacksonville shut down cafes earlier in the year there were 14 such facilities in Nassau County; now there are 28.

"We have seen an increase in crime around these businesses," Leeper continued. "Not only in theft and burglary and robbery and shootings taking place, but we've also done some undercover operations within those establishments."

Those clandestine operations, conducted in December, revealed other illicit activities, Leeper said.

"Illegal drugs being sold in and around these businesses," he said. "Also, there’s prostitution taking place as well."

But there are dissenting voices as well. One gentleman rents property to multiple arcades insisted that they are upstanding establishments.

"We have no evidence of prostitution," he asserted. "In fact, these places are more right, [as] far as families, than any bars."

The same gentleman - along with others speaking in support of adult arcades - declined to speak directly with First Coast News. But he openly refuted the sheriff's claims.

"[People] enjoy playing [the games inside the arcades]," he asserted. "As far as crime goes, how about showing me the evidence of an increase in the drugs. As far as prostitution in them, the doors are locked where they can come in and feel safe, other than some idiot comes in that's a robber. And that’s going to happen anywhere."

The public hearing and vote are set for Monday in a meeting at 6 p.m. Outgoing commission chairman Justin Taylor told First Coast News that if the vote is to halt adult arcade operations in Nassau County, the ban could take effect as soon as Tuesday.