Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.

If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth.

The Cargo Dragon is part of the NASA and SpaceX CRS-25 mission to bring supplies to the International Space Shuttle, including spacesuits and equipment.

The mission launched on July 15 and splashed back down around 2:50 p.m.