New multipurpose field opens on Jacksonville's Northside

Children living in Jacksonville's Northside will now have access to the multipurpose field for sporting camps, teen activity nights, leadership programs and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Club has unveiled a new multipurpose field at their Moncrief Road location that leaders say will provide a place for children to come for safety fun and education.

The ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning and kids were seen enjoying the space.

“Well I’m excited because I can play football with my friends," Roosevelt Wright, a Boys & Girls Club member, said.

“This field represents hope, dreams, love… I was a club kid growing up and I can tell you that it changes lives. That’s what we’re in the business of doing," Paul Martinez, the CEO Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, said.

The field is located in 32209 zip code, which has one of the highest murder rates in the city of Jacksonville, something leaders took into consideration when deciding where to put a new field.

“We’ve decided we’re planting our flag here, and we’re going to make this a welcoming safe place for kids to come and give them all the tools that they need to thrive," Martinez said.

The field will be open for use community use during events and programming here at the Boys & Girls Club. Community groups can also connect with the organization for community events.

If you're still looking for activities for your children this summer, First Coast News is on your side with a list of free programming.

The City of Jacksonville holds free Rec’N Roll Programming weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. which run through July 29 at 12 city wide parks.

The city’s Summer Night Lights programming gives teens a free place to go Fridays and Saturdays nights for movies and more.