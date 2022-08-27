$147,000 donated to Jacksonville trans-youth center through Ariana Grande's fundraiser

According to the pop-singer, the goal is "to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A national fundraiser started by a famous pop singer is helping trans gender youth right here in Jacksonville.



JASMYN, Northeast Florida's only LGBTQIA+ youth center, is one of 18 organizations named by Ariana Grande to receive funds, and the organization has already has received more than $147,000 from this fundraiser.

According to the pop-singer, the fundraiser was started with the goal is to support "to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth."

This is particularly crucial here in Florida following bills like "don't say gay," officially known as the "parental rights in education" act.

Recent rule changes to the state's agency for Health Care Administration that bar trans gender residents from using medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care.

JASMYN supports the empowerment of LGBTQIA+ community through advocacy and resources.

The donation will be used to expand programs for students, and expand the onsite mental health program according to CEO Cindy Watson.

"We're enhancing our student support program to include more on campus programs for 13 to 18 year olds, more satellite programing to eliminate transportation barriers and we're creating easy pathways for students into our mental health resources," Waston said.



JASMYN has been receiving monthly checks and so far has received more than $147,000 from this fundraiser.