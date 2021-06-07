Mixon Town preparing for flooding from McCoy Creek

Beau Vanauken says the recent floods outside his doorway have convinced him to stay home while Elsa passes through.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Mixon Town is prone to flooding because even an afternoon shower can cause the McCoy Creek to overflow onto the street.

Homeowners aren't preparing for Elsa with sandbags, but First Coast News did speak to several around the neighborhood Tuesday who plan on laying low when the storm comes.

“Everything was literally like a torrential flood," Mixon Town homeowner Beau Vanauken described what McCoy Creek Blvd. looked like during the peak of storms this past Sunday.

“I've lived here for five and a half years and I've never seen a flood like that," he added. "And I'd seen a puppy that day, Sunday, actually drowned in the water."

Vanauken says the recent floods outside his doorway have convinced him to stay home with his family while Elsa passes through.

“There was actually somebody recently that was pulled from a vehicle right off right on McCoy Creek," he said.

The City of Jacksonville just began the McCoy Creek Restoration Project last month, which is supposed to mitigate the chronic flooding on the street and in the neighborhood.