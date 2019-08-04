Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl that was last seen behind the Save-a-Lot in Lake City.

The Lake City Police Department says that Annapearl Marie Norton was last seen wearing black pants and orange shirt. Police say that her Mom spoke with Annapearl approximately 11:42 p.m. on Sunday when Norton she told her mother she was at the movies in Gainesville, Florida and on her way home.

The mother has not seen or heard from her since. It is unknown at this time who she may be with.

She's describes at being 5'6, 130 pounds, and black with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen please CALL police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.