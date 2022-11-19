$300,000 raised at annual McKenzie’s Run in Ponte Vedra

The funds will provide free after-school, hot meals, homework help, a safe environment and summer program to local teens through the Boys and Girls Club.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 1500 people hit the ground running in Ponte Vedra for The 13th Annual McKenzie’s Run benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

The run took place early Saturday morning at ‘THE PLAYERS Championship Stadium Course.

Leaders say nearly $300,000 was raised to provide funding for programs across the first coast that help local teens achieve their dreams

This year’s McKenzie’s Run was expected to be bigger and better than ever as Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

McKenzie’s Run celebrates the life of McKenzie Noelle Wilson passed away in 2020 from a rare and sudden illness at the age of 15. Her legacy of caring and providing for the community live on through this event.

Nearly 5,000 kids and teens who attend 48 Boys & Girls Clubs across Northeast Florida depend funds from events like this for free after-school, hot meals, homework help, a safe environment and summer programs.

Teens like longtime Boys & Girls Club member Darius B, a graduating senior at Fletcher High School. He says his 12-year experience at McKenzie’s Beaches Boys & Girls Club help him become the man he is today and prepared him for college, like some many of his peers in the program.