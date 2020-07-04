JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mayo Clinic is now accepting outside drawings, letters and notes of encouragement for their health care workers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

We keep thanking these heroes, but there is also something special about having something to hold onto while enduring this pandemic.

“You can have your kids draw pictures, have your parents write stories, have your neighbor write poems or you can send in any written positive wishes to our teams,” wrote Christina Zorn with Mayo Clinic. “We have physicians, nurses, techs, therapists, administrators, APPs, desk staff, assistants, housekeepers, researchers, schedulers, educators, food service workers and many others all here making a difference."

Zorn said she will distribute these great encouragements out to staff to know they are all supported.

Send your works of art to:

Christina Zorn

Mayo Clinic Administration

4500 San Pablo Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32224

