FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. -- You've likely heard the saying that "fishing is called fishing, not catching." But there's a type of fishing that's gaining popularity on the First Coast and it's helping clean up the waterways one catch at a time.

"You're not just casting a lure out, you're not hoping to get something. With magnet fishing, there's a lot better chance of actually catching something because there's going to be a lot of debris in the water," Alex Jacobson said.

His YouTube channel follows his fishing journeys. He's caught some bottle caps, nuts and bolts, a pocket knife, and some rebar.

"I've gotten what I think is an old boat horn. It hasn't been confirmed yet," he said.

It's also good for the environment.

"I like finding stuff like that because it helps get it out of the river and clean it up a little bit," Jacobson said.

It's good for the people who use the water, too.

"I'm pulling trash out that you normally wouldn't be able to find. If someone was out here walking around or swimming, or something happened and they were to step on that, they could potentially hurt themselves. So, by pulling all of this stuff out, you're making it a cleaner place, a safer place for the animals, as well as people who might be out here," he said.

So if you're more interested in catching than fishing, maybe invest in a magnet and rope instead of a new rod and reel.

