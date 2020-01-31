A St. Augustine veteran is taking on a big challenge Friday, and it's one with a whole lot of miles.

Army veteran Dave Parramore is biking from St. Augustine to Key West, Florida to raise money and awareness for vets making the often difficult transition from military to civilian life.

His journey will last 11 days, covering around 500 miles. The money raised will be for the Wounded Warrior Project's veterans workforce program.

Parramore spent 26 years in the military and knows life when you're out of it can be difficult to figure out.

"I realized that that transition was a little bit sticky just trying to find a place that you would be a good fit," he said. "It occurred to me that we have tremendous, tremendous skill sets in the military, but making that transition from military to civilian life and making it fit in the business world takes a little bit of coaching."

Armed with his pet carrier full of camping equipment and a solar-paneled computer charger for his service-disabled, veteran-owned business, he's ready to meet other vets at campgrounds.

"We have a connection, all veterans," Parramore said. "Once you start talking everyone tells their story and it's just great to listen, listening to the stories of other veterans."

Parramore plans to mentor others struggling to change their stories, starting with the open road. He's also partnered with a construction company based in Miami.

"That population is very, very resilient," Parramore said about military members and veterans. "They have all the raw materials to be successful in the civilian market, it just takes a little bit of coaching."

Follow Parramore along on his journey via his Instagram account and learn more information on how to help here.

