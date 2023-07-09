Local teen non-profit host celebrity basketball game to help homeless students

The celebrity game is scheduled for July 22 at 6 p.m. at Paxon School for Advanced Studies on 3239 Norman E. Thagard Boulevard in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As one mission in Jacksonville extends their hours to assist those in need of shelter during the summer's sweltering heat, a local youth non-profit is set to host a charity competition to benefit homeless students in Duval County.

The I’m A Star Foundation’s celebrity basketball game will return this summer for the first time after hitting the pause button due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The basketball game is scheduled for July 22 at 6 p.m. at Paxon School for Advanced Studies on 3239 Norman E. Thagard Boulevard.

Celebrities will face-off with high school all-stars in the matchup. The rematch game follows a 2018 upset where the Celebrity team led by Harlem Globetrotters’ star Briana Green, ended a three-year losing streak, claiming a 76-74 victory in overtime.

Currently, 3,203 students are living in shelters, hotels, with relatives, or on the streets, the release states.

All proceeds from the game will go towards rental deposits, doctor and dental fees, school uniforms, toiletries, food vouchers, bedding, sports equipment, school supplies, and graduation, SAT, ACT and college application fees.

Since 2012, the foundation has raised and donated $126,500 to the district’s Students in Transition Department. The money is also awarded through college scholarships.

Players on the 2023 celebrity team include: Terrance Freeman, City Council At-Large; Darryl Willie, Duval County School Board; Lakesha Burton, city of Jacksonville; First Coast News, On Your Side's Chris Porter; Charles Griggs, 100 Black Men of Jacksonville; Jamall Medley, Coke Florida; William Ratley, Chartwell; Leon Baxton, Communities in Schools; Anthony Chrzanowki, ESS; Chet Aikens, Duval County Property Appraiser

Celebrity cheerleaders include: Joyce Morgan, Duval County Property Appraiser; Tracie Davis, Florida State Senator; Kelly Coker, Duval County School Board; Dawn Lopez, Action News Jax; First Coast News, On Your Side's Destiny McKeiver; Marsha Oliver, The Players; Willetta Richie, AKA Cluster Coordinator; Emma Stewart, Florida Blue

Tickets are $8.35 for kids and $11.50 for adults after tax. You can purchase tickets online here. Attendees may also buy tickets at the door.