A Jacksonville Special Olympics champion is making his mark by working for change at a national level.

Robbie Culliton has won more than a dozen medals and now he's taking his athleticism off the field to champion in Washington for the rights of people who are intellectually disabled.

A specific situation Robbie wants to change has to do with inclusion for people with special needs in the doctor's office. He talked to legislators about what needs to change.

"The reason why I like unified sports is because I don't consider myself disabled," Robbie read from a speech he wrote for Washington.

These words are what the Jacksonville Special Olympics gold medalist read to lawmakers on Capitol Hill. His recent trip with the Special Olympics involved championing for inclusive education and health initiatives. There's one specific thing Robbie wants to change.

"Making sure that doctors address patients more than the parents," he said.

"He's experienced that," added Robbie's mother Mary Jo. "In fact we just switched doctors kind of for that reason."

The two see this as more work to do toward true equality.

"I've seen a lot of people with disabilities not be included and I want to make sure that they all get included and treated correctly," Robbie said.

They say the change inside the doctor's office will most likely take place with changes in training for health workers and the curriculum for medical students.

As an athlete, Robbie knows teamwork is everything and he and others with intellectual disabilities are part of the team. Now, he's helping others reach their goals just as he's achieving his.

Next month Robbie starts a full-time job with Vystar. A full-time job has been a lifelong goal of his.

"To live independently and to work independently, it's what we all want," Mary Jo said. "So it's achieving that goal."

"I'm on the same team as people without intellectual disabilities," Robbie read the end of his speech in Washington. "We practice together, we compete together, and everyone considers us equal."

Robbie will be speaking to the Mayor's Disability Council in Jacksonville in coming months.

The Special Olympics summer games are in Jacksonville on Leap Day and they are looking for volunteers. Learn how to get involved here.