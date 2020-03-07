Local artists leaves mark on Jacksonville skate park

Nicole Holderbaum painted the new mural on a basketball court-turned-skate park on Wilson Boulevard at the Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center.

Nicole Holderbaum painted the mural that now graces the former basketball court that was turned into a skate park by the City of Jax. It's located on Wilson Boulevard at the Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center.

The skate obstacles were installed by Team Pain Skateparks.

The community center will be working with local skateboard shops and skate schools to implement more skateboarding activities. It is one of two locations that have been turned into skate parks.

The other is located at Florida Dwight Park, and it will also be painted with a mural.

Holderbaum shared her artwork in a Facebook post.

"Grateful for the opportunity to partner in bringing art and creativity to all areas of our city!" Holderbaum wrote.

A group of eight people began working on the painting project June 22, Holderbaum said on Facebook.