LIST: 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual events

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed each year on the third Monday in January.

Due to the COVID-19 omicron surge, here's a list of virtual events so you can celebrate the legacy of MLK:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:45 a.m.

Description: The 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast is a fundraiser to benefit UNCF Twin Cities in helping local students of color go to, and get through college. The key note speaker will be Laura Coates, CNN Host and Senior Legal Analyst. Other contributors will be Angela Davis, Michael L. Lomax, H. Adam Harris and musical group KNOWN.

Minnesota State Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

Description: Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan invite Minnesotans of all ages to join the virtual 36th Annual State of Minnesota Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This year’s theme is "Beloved Community in Action." In a video released on the governor's YouTube page, you’ll hear Minnesotans reflect on what Dr. King means to them and how they’re building a thriving society that embodies love and justice, and working to end racism and poverty.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Description: The PPNA Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association is holding its 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. It is a showcase of visual and performing artists. You may attend in-person but you must register ahead of time. Speakers include Mpls. City Council Member Jason Chavez and Louie McCoy, PPNA Board Member. Artists include Detrell Melodies, Carlos Yamil Lumbi Morales, Rose Marie, Brass Solidarity.

2022 Bold Conversations: Volunteerism and Equity

Monday, Jan 17 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Description: The 2022 Bold Conservations: Volunteerism and Equity event will focus on volunteerism and the role that it plays in the journey toward a more equitable community and tangible actions that people can take. Speakers will include Seena Hodges, The Woke Coach; Renay Dossman, President of Neighborhood Development Center (NDC); Adair Mosley, President and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities; and Danielle Grant, President and CEO of AchieveMPLS.

