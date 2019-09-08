For the fourth year in a row, the law offices of Phillips and Hunt will be hosting a back to school party at Eureka Gardens Friday and supplying kids who live there with backpacks stuffed full with supplies.

The event, which takes place at 3:30 p.m. at Valencia Way, formerly known as Eureka Gardens, 5151 Hollycrest Drive, will also feature an ice-cream truck and music.

Phillips and Hunt along with other associated from the law office will be handing out 250 bookbags to the children in the community and there will even be a few special guests.

The community of Valencia Way /Eureka Gardens has been greatly impacted by a variety of situations going on around the First Coast and the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt wanted to do something positive for the community.

Phillips said he saw outstanding achievements and success in the children who attended previous years' back to school party and wanted to continue the tradition.

The event is entirely free and is set to last until 5 p.m.

Click here for more information about last years' back to school event.