My Thursday morning commute took an unexpected turn. While driving on the overpass from Riverside toward the First Coast News station, I saw a tiny furry face and two giant green eyes from the side of the road.

I pulled over and realized it was a small black kitten wedged between the side rail barriers.

First Coast News

Moments later, Megan Smith pulled over to help figure out how to rescue the kitten. Within ten minutes of calling Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, they met us at the overpass.

But it's thanks to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Officer Smith, who was able to pull the kitten out of the crevice to safety.

I tucked the kitten away in my bag and we made our way to the station. No pets are allowed at the station, but that cat got out of the bag quickly. The kitten has been bringing holiday cheer to the whole newsroom and getting lots of ear scratches.

The little kitten has found a new home with an employee in our sales department!