While you're enjoying a long weekend, be aware that bus and skyway schedules are changing in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus system will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, January 21 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

The Skyway will be on its regular schedule 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The JTA Administrative office at 121 W. Forsyth Street will be closed for the holiday and will reopen Tuesday, January 22 at 8 a.m.

For bus schedules and information about JTA, please visit www.jtafla.com.