JSO warns those not participating in protests to avoid Downtown Jacksonville area

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning those not participating in Sunday's protests to avoid the Downtown Jacksonville area, according to a tweet by the sheriff's office.
Police said they would be providing security for the planned protest in the vicinity of the Duval County Courthouse.
Updates would be provided on JSO's social media platforms, the tweet said.
