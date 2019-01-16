A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer is back at work today after being shot in the face nearly two years ago.

K-9 officer Jeremy Mason was shot while he was in pursuit of a man who was the suspect in two local bank robberies in July of 2017.

According to a Facebook post from the Fraternal Order of the Police, it took nearly 12 surgeries, 46 hours of anesthesia and exorbitant levels of stress and dedication in order for him to make his recovery.

Police said the K-9 officer spotted the suspect, Michael Harris, 28, in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to the two local bank robberies. While calling for backup, Harris exited the original vehicle and got into a small silver car being driven by a woman and took off.

As JSO pursued the Harris, he began leaning out of the back windows, shooting at the officers. Mason was struck in the chin by a bullet that came in through his windshield but continued to pursue Harris.

