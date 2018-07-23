The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is launching new efforts for Spanish-speaking residents and families who live in apartment complexes. Those communities are more likely to be victims of crime but less likely to report, JSO says.

"We've had apartment owners come out and see a car getting broken into, they'll try to intervene, a person actually shoots at them with a firearm they stole out of someone else's vehicle,” said Matt Nemeth, patrol support division chief.

JSO’s Sheriff’s Watch program will help residents better protect their cars and units, by explaining the risks and how to prevent them.

Also new for 2018, a program to set the record straight for Spanish-speaking residents, who JSO says are at more likely to be victimized, but less likely to report crimes for fear of being deported.

"We don't do background checks on victims,” Nemeth said. “We want to get the bad guys off the streets, that's the bottom line.”

Spanish-speaking families are more likely to keep large amounts of cash in their pockets and in their homes, which make them targets, Nemeth said.

The Sheriff’s Watch Program which hosts 19 community meetings all over the city every month, started back in 1995 but new times call for new strategies.

“Commanders are at each one of those to discuss a variety of topics of concern to the community,” Nemeth said. “We have over 3,000 Jacksonville citizens that take part in these monthly.”

