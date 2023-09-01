Josh Allen gear flying off shelves and hotels filling up ahead of Jaguars Playoff game

Leaders with Visit Jacksonville expect business like hotels, restaurants and bars to see the biggest boosts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business in Jacksonville are gearing up for a flood of visitors and an increase in revenue for the Jaguars playoff, and leader expects the city's economy to get a boost.

The Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia store is selling more Jaguars gear now than at any point during the season, a 50% increase in sales says owner Martin Buckley.

“When a team is winning, people are more excited, people want to be a part of it," Martin Buckley, the owner of Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia said.

The most popular item is anything signed by Trevor Lawrence, but after Saturday's game winning fumble return touchdown, Josh Allen gear is flying off the shelves

“This photo right here has been very very popular. This is a photo of Josh Allen sacking Josh Allen, and that is the first time that has every happened in NFL history," Buckley said.

Leaders with Visit Jacksonville also expect business like hotels and restaurants and bars to see the biggest boosts.

“Extremely important in bringing visitors into the area and really the game itself is important because it provides great exposure to a large audience that we would not normally be able to reach," Michael Corrigan, the CEO of Visit Jacksonville, said.

When the cowboys were in town, the Hyatt Regency and Hilton Double Tree near the stadium were completely booked. Currently a room at the Hyatt Regency for this weekend is about $500 per night. For comparison, prices for a weekend in February are currently around $230 per night.

Visitors will have to plan in advance for a place to stay, and business owner like Buckley are planning for the crowds.

“We’re really fired up that they’re excited, they get a change to come in, buy some items that really mean a lot to them and enjoy this incredible playoff run, hopefully," Buckley said.