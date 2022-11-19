Jordan Davis honored 10 years later at community Thanksgiving luncheon

The event not only fed those in need, but also honored the life of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old killed at a Southside gas station over loud music 10 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hot food and music filled the streets around the Clara White Mission in Downtown Jacksonville for this year’s Feed the City Pre-thanksgiving community luncheon.

The event not only fed those in need, but also honored the life of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old killed at a Southside gas station over loud music 10 years ago.

“I’ve lost a child, I have skin in the game. And I’m telling you, the way you do your heart, you fill it up with goodness in your community," Ron Davis, Jordan's Father, said.

Ten years later, the community still gathers around Ron Davis to remember his son, Jordan Davis, who was shot and killed over loud music.

“It’s been a long journey. You know , some ups and some downs, and we just do the 10 year anniversary as a thank you to Jacksonville because Jacksonville has been so kind to our family and our movement," Davis said.

The 10-year anniversary shirts worn proudly by volunteers at this pre-Thanksgiving community luncheon. Held at the Clara White Mission, the event filled the stomachs of those in need.

Leaders at the mission also used the event to honor the life of Keith Smith, a mission volunteer who was heavily involved in the event, before dying of COVID last year.

The Davis family says this is the last year they plan to be at the event.Tears of joy rolled down his face as he was awarded a plaque

“We wanna provide you with this momentum that you can keep and remind you of the fork and the knife that it takes to feed the homeless," Ju'Coby Pittman, CEO/President of the Clara White Mission, City Councilwoman for District 8, said.