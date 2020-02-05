JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While healthcare workers have been on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, one Jacksonville man has been on the front lines of what he says is another "epidemic" in the city: the trashing of our local communities.

James Cook has created his own organization called Cook's Community Cleanup. Cook also oversees Soil and Water Conservation in Duval County and he’s a commissioner for Keep Jacksonville Beautiful.

"I am just only one man but I’m willing to do the job, do what I have to do, to make sure Jacksonville not only has a great structure but is clean as well," said Cook. "I understand there is a virus going on. I understand everyone is in quarantine, but if you are able to pick up around your area please pick up around your area."

Cook says communities like Arlington and Fort Caroline have so much trash that it becomes negative to the overcome.

Similar to coronavirus, Cook says inaction will make the trash problem worse and in turn, our communities will fall in disarray and deter new business and residents.

"Trash is an epidemic that if we do not try to eliminate that or reduce it’s going to be more than an epidemic, it’s going all around the world," he said.

First Coast News interviewed Cook in 2018 over a similar situation, so he’s been advocating for a clean city for years. On the first Saturday of the month, Cook hosts cleanups. He says people stay six feet apart and he provides snacks and gloves. He asks people to bring their own masks.

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan says University Boulevard is riddled with trash from drivers who constantly throw it out their window. She says the area of Arlington, which is her district, can only stay clean through a committed partnership between the city and citizens and she commends Cook for his persistent efforts.

Morgan has trash grabbers City Hall and is making them available to anyone who reaches out to help.

"Thank you James for all that you are doing and we hope that more citizens will see the value of helping to pick up trash and keep Arlington clean," she said

Councilwoman Morgan is holding a virtual town hall next Thursday, May 7 at 1 p.m. to address the issue of trash in her district.

For anyone who wants to join, her office asks that citizens join the online Zoom meeting by 12:50 p.m. The Meeting ID: 974 0054 0700 and the Meeting Password: 776825.

Cook is hosting a cleanup event starting at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fort Caroline.