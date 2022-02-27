Inaugural 'Jailbreak 5k' held to benefit NCSO charities

Runners took part in 3.1 miles with eight obstacles along the way including; a mud hill, balance beam, a log jump, a low crawl and more.

YULEE, Fla. — Over 200 runners got the chance to break out of jail legally during the Nassau County Sheriff's Office is hosted their first annual ‘Jailbreak Run’,

The obstacle course/ 5K run was a fun way for the community to give back.

“Anytime you can foster a relationship between the community and law enforcement it’s valuable," Bobby Lippelman, the NCSO director of legal services, said.

It was just one of the goals of the Jail Break 5k run. Runners took part in 3.1 miles with eight obstacles along the way including; a mud hill, balance beam, a log jump, a low crawl and more.

The first female to cross the line said it was tough but worth it.

“I would say the funnest part was probably the rope because it took a little bit of time and other people were on the rope with you so it was a little bit of a challenge," participant Brinda Link said.

All money from the run is going to help 'shop with a cop' events in Nassau county through the NCSO Charities. It’s part of their mission of ‘Nurturing Community Safety Through Outreach’