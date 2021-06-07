Jaguars' Josh Lambo sponsoring iCan Bike Camp at North Florida School of Special Education

Volunteers 15-years or older are needed for the two weeks of the Camp.

From helping dogs find forever-homes to coaching soccer, Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has been consistently finding new ways to give back to the Jacksonville community over the past four years.

Now, he's partnering once again with the North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE), this time bringing the national, iCan Bike Camp to Jacksonville. By the end of the Camp, students will not only learn how to ride a bike: they'll be gifted one of their own.

But Lambo and the NFSSE need your help.

Volunteers are needed to help jog/run alongside each bike rider. Volunteering is easy: interested individuals only need to commit for just 75 minutes a day for a five-day week. The Camps will be held June 21-25, 2021, and June 28-July 2, 2021. Volunteers must be 15 years or older. NFSSE is encouraging teams -- high school athletic teams, Girl Scouts or Boy Scout troops -- to volunteer together.

Interested in volunteering? Sign up here! To learn more about the event or other NFSSE volunteer opportunities, please visit https://www.northfloridaschool.org/get-involved/volunteers/.