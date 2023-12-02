Jacksonville Super Bowl watch party raises money for families battling cancer

V for Victory held a watch party for hundreds of fans in an airplane hangar to help families fighting cancer pay for every day necessities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of football fans in Jacksonville had a unique viewing experience for the Super Bowl, inside an airplane hangar.

V for Victory hosted a watch party to "tackle" its mission of helping families with a child fighting cancer to meet their every day needs.

"I am so impacted by it, and I'm so close to it," said Watch Party Attendee Terry Little. "For us, it's really near and dear to our hearts."

Little says when her neighbor's son was diagnosed with cancer, she found out just how much of a toll it would take on a family.

Which is why she's been so committed to supporting V for Victory, an organization that helps families battling cancer with the everyday things - mowing the lawn, car repairs and meals.

"It's really such an easy way to donate, and what a fun way to do it," said Little.

V for Victory hosts annual fundraisers at V Pizza, but the non-profit decided to "go the extra yard" by hosting a Superbowl Watch Party in an airplane hangar at Craig Field, with hundreds of people interested in helping families impacted by cancer.

An organizer says they're hoping the watch party raises anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 to go directly to the more than 400 families they serve.

"Jacksonville is really standing up as a community to reach out and help each other," said V for Victory Board Member Liana Marasco. "A night like tonight just shows how we're all together in this."

Little says the only thing that would've made it better is if the Jags were in the Super Bowl.