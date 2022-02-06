Jacksonville residents weigh in on Sheriff Mike Williams' retirement, Nassau County residence, and legacy

Residents we spoke with were split on Williams' residence controversy, but agreed they would like the next sheriff to be more active in the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement Thursday morning and said in a statement, "a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community."

On Your Side's Andrew Badillo spoke with members of the community to see if they cared about Sheriff Williams' residency in Nassau County.

"He should not have residence in Nassau County and govern here in Duval County," Jacksonville native, Joseph Alexander, said.

"You would think that the Jacksonville Sheriff would be living in the city that he is responsible for," Jacksonville resident, Michael Robinson, said.

Robinson is also the President of Operation GLADD (Giving, Love, Attention, Devotion, Dedication) Dads, an organization dedicated to curbing violence in Jacksonville.

He and Alexander weren't necessarily upset when they found out Sheriff Williams was living in Nassau County, but they both did think the Sheriff should have been more involved in the community.

"We definitely would have like to see the Sheriff come out and beat the streets with us do some door knocking just let him know that the Sheriff's office is behind us and behind the community to take the drugs off the streets all the crime the guns and everything," Robinson said.

Other residents had different opinions, such as Delia Vazquez, she believed the Sheriff did an admirable job and didn't feel it was necessary for his residence to be in question.

"As long as he's doing his job at 100 percent that's what really matters. This city, as long as it's being protected, the community of people around it feel safe, and he's doing his job than why go against it?" Vazquez said.