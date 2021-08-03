x
Jacksonville protest planned Monday as jury selection begins in George Floyd case

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is hosting a protest at the Duval County Courthouse Monday at 7 p.m. to demand justice for George Floyd.

Monday is the start of jury selection in the trial over the killing of George Floyd.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is hosting a protest at the Duval County Courthouse Monday at 7 p.m. in conjunction with protests around the country demanding justice for Floyd.

Floyd was killed on May 25 last year. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Jury selection is expected to take three weeks. Testimony will not begin before March 29.

