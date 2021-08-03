Jacksonville protest planned Monday as jury selection begins in George Floyd case

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is hosting a protest at the Duval County Courthouse Monday at 7 p.m. to demand justice for George Floyd.

Monday is the start of jury selection in the trial over the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed on May 25 last year. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Jury selection is expected to take three weeks. Testimony will not begin before March 29.