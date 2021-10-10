Jacksonville mobile food pantry to help those in need, share message of hope

“The food is not only what we provide, but the greatest message is the message of hope and dignity, that can be shared," said Ed Perez.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mobile food pantry is bringing together organizations and the Hispanic community to help those in need.

The goal is to provide nearly 300 families with pantry items and produce.

For Ed Perez, the mission of feeding the community is personal.

“I arrived from, from Cuba, with absolutely nothing. And we depended on other individuals to grace us with food,” said Ed Perez, President and CEO of Three Grains of Rice Mission.

He founded the Three Grains of Rice Mission, one of the organizations that will be helping with a mobile food pantry held at the Roca De Salvacion Church.

Last year's event brought 170 to the church for food and this year, organizers are expecting to double that number. A mobile vaccine clinic will be on sight as well. There are also close to 100 families considered non-mobile who will have food delivered directly to them.

It’s all a part of the mission of giving back for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Well you know, during Hispanic Heritage Month, we have covered several pillars we have covered culture heritage achievements of our students, achievements of business owners, and community in the food mobile food pantry is going to fulfill that and that, that pillar within the organization," said Monica Hernandez, President First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.