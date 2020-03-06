Jacksonville man finds wallet with $600, finds owner to return it

What would you do?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Terrence DiPerna spent the last two years living in the Alaska frontier, but now he is glad to be back in Jacksonville.

"I love it here," he said.

On Monday, DiPerna and his family were driving along Merrill Road and just before making the turn to take the Interstate 295 ramp, his father saw a wallet on the road.

"My dad saw it and we picked it up," he said.

His father, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer, and his mother were all in the vehicle heading to Callahan.

They picked it up and found $600 inside. DiPerna said what to do with their find was never a question of doubt.

"Whoever this was we were going to find him," said DiPerna.

How? They had the person's identification and turned to social media.

"I started reaching out to all my friends on Facebook," said Di Perna, "I said 'hey we have to find this guy, he is out there, I know he needs this money.'"

The wallet belonged to Chris Blair.

"It took me 22 minutes to actually find him," said DiPerna.

A phone call later the two would connect. Diperna said Blair told him he was getting gas at Daily's on Merrill Road and had placed his wallet on the car but forgot it was there.

"And when he drove off, that's when it rolled off the car into Merrill Road," he said.

The two met at the same spot so he can return the wallet and DiPerna said it was joyful reunion.

"He gave me a big hug and he squeezed me so tight, he was so happy and we actually became friends," said DiPerna.

After a few pictures, there was a Facebook post of him returning the wallet and its $600, that post is now trending.

"It made my day to give him his money back," said DiPerna.

It also shows there is more than one way to show your neighbor some love.

His life philosophy is simple.

"Treat everyone exactly how you want to be treated," said DiPerna.

Blair was not available for comment; but DiPerna said if he had to do it all over again, he would do it the same way, return the wallet because it is the right thing to do.