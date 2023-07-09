Jaguars to honor victims of racially motivated shooting, make community donation at home opener

During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars Foundation & NFL Foundation will present a combined donation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will honor the victims of the August, Dollar General racially motivated shooting during the team's first home game at EverBank Stadium Sunday, according to a press release.

During the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars Foundation and NFL Foundation will join with local community organizations to present a combined donation in support of residents in the New Town area, the release states.

The foundations' $300,000 contribution will go toward "food security, victims, community support and long-term community advocacy," in addition to the collective donation with local non-profit organizations for the First Coast Relief Fund, the release states. The First Coast Relief Fund is a collaboration of the area’s leading philanthropic organizations dedicated to helping Northeast Florida residents in times of crisis, according to the release.

The Jaguars released the following statement in the release: