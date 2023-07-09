Jaguars to honor victims of racially motivated shooting, make community donation at home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will honor the victims of the August, Dollar General racially motivated shooting during the team's first home game at EverBank Stadium Sunday, according to a press release.
During the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars Foundation and NFL Foundation will join with local community organizations to present a combined donation in support of residents in the New Town area, the release states.
The foundations' $300,000 contribution will go toward "food security, victims, community support and long-term community advocacy," in addition to the collective donation with local non-profit organizations for the First Coast Relief Fund, the release states. The First Coast Relief Fund is a collaboration of the area’s leading philanthropic organizations dedicated to helping Northeast Florida residents in times of crisis, according to the release.
The Jaguars released the following statement in the release:
“The Jaguars are more than a football team. We are a community partner with an opportunity to help a city that needs healing,” said Mark Lamping, president of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The local entities receiving these funds are best positioned to identify the areas of the greatest impact and need to support the recovery efforts of New Town. Since the tragedy, the Jaguars have amplified their community engagement with local nonprofits, government leaders, and businesses. Players, coaches, and front office staff have partnered with food distribution in the New Town neighborhood with Feeding Northeast Florida, as well as attending vigils for the victims and Mayor Donna Deegan’s community leader meeting."