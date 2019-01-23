The Jacksonville Jaguars are showing their true colors by offering to buy dinner for U.S. Coast Guard members impacted by the government shutdown this Thursday night.

The Jaguars have joined together with Dick’s Wings, a longtime partner of the team, to provide this night out free of charge.

Active duty U.S. Coast Guard members and family members can visit a participating Dick’s Wings location on Thursday, January 24 between 5 and 9 p.m. and show their government-issued ID.

In return, the bill for any food and non-alcoholic beverages will be covered by the Jaguars. Participating locations include:

Mayport – 2434 Mayport Road, Jacksonville, FL 32233 , (904) 372-4539

, (904) 372-4539 Kingsland – 1301 East King Ave., Kingsland, GA 31548 , (912)510-0095

, (912)510-0095 Mandarin – 10550 Old St Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 , (904) 880-7087

, (904) 880-7087 Merrill Road – 9119 Merrill Rd., Ste. 19-20, Jacksonville, FL 32225 , (904) 745-9301

, (904) 745-9301 Nocatee – 100 Marketside Avenue #301, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 , (904) 829-8134

, (904) 829-8134 San Pablo – 14286 Beach Blvd., Ste. 32, Jacksonville, FL 32250 , (904) 223-0115

, (904) 223-0115 Youngerman Circle – 6055 Youngerman Cir., Jacksonville, FL 32244 , (904) 788-1101

, (904) 788-1101 Fernandina – 474313 East SR 200, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 , (904) 310-6945

The Jaguars are joining the many local private and non-profit sector businesses in providing support to our First Coast neighbors facing financial hardships during the government shutdown.

For additional relief assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact the City of Jacksonville at www.coj.net or the Greater Jacksonville Area USO at www.jaxuso.org.