As temperatures drop, many of us bundle up or stay inside. As for the homeless, staying indoors and keeping warm isn’t always an option. Cold weather is dangerous for everyone and long exposure can lead to frostbite, hypothermia or even death.

According to a survey by the Homeless Coalition of Northeast Florida, there are 400 chronically homeless people living in Downtown Jacksonville alone, 25 percent of them are transplants.

As chilly weather moves in, shelters fill up quickly as long lines start hours before rescue missions open.

Carmelino Pelleriti has been homeless for more than two years and recently moved to Jacksonville.

“I used to have a house, I had a car, I worked as a nurse in an Intensive Care Unit but after I was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which compresses my nerves and is very painful,” Pelleriti said. “I eventually lost everything because I was waiting on disability income. Eventually I turned to drugs and then lost the support of my family.

Today, Pelleriti stretches his disability check as far as it will go, to pay for food and temporary housing but he’s homeless at the end of the month, when the money runs out.

“Some people look at us and wonder why we’re not working and it’s because they can’t see the invisible disabilities we have,” he said.

Pelleriti said the winter months make being homeless even more desperate.

“There are belongings that are out here all day long because this is how people reserve their spots and if they’re not here early, they might not get in, so how can they be out getting a job when they have to be here for survival?” he said.

That’s where Jacksonville could take notes from Finland. The 8th largest European Country has helped 3,500 people off the streets since 2007 by introducing the “Housing First” model.

The model is built on the idea that if you give someone a permanent home, it’s easier to solve health and social problems. The program relies heavily on the availability of affordable rentals, something Jacksonville lacks.

Taxpayer dollars fund the program but experts say it seeks to end homelessness instead of managing it, which can cost up to $10,000 per person each year.

If you or someone you know is homeless and needs assistance, click on the links below:

