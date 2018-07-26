JACKSONVILLE, Fla-- For 30 years Lonnie Hood has lived in the same mobile home on Wild Road. Last Sunday he had a wild experience.

"It came out of nowhere," said Hood.

A gust of wind that ended with a very large tree falling from his neighbor's yard onto his aging mobile home; it almost split the home in two.

Nan Clegg heard of his dilemma on First Coast News and showed up to his West Jacksonville home to help with the clean up.

"This is what we do," said Clegg. "You have to help your neighbor."

Hood was moved by the community's response to his need.

"I had that home about 30 years," said Hood. "I raised my daughter in there and some grand kids. There is a lot of sentimental value."

The 71-year-old widower was at a loss for words, he said there is no way he could do anything himself.

Katherine Mahoney and Josh Buchanan learned of Hood's need and did not hesitate to help.

"When you can help, you need to," said Mahoney.

The couple operate Southern Roots Tree service and showed up and removed the tree from the mobile home.

"It took about two hours," Buchanan said.

"There's so little positivity out there," said Mahoney. "So when you can make that affect you should."

Several others were there to assist.

Jamie Weatherford of Weather Lock Roofing is working on a new roof.

"There's quite a bit of structural damage. We are going to tarp it up for the day," said Weatherford.

He said his company plans to repair the roof, if the city approves, and rebuild the interior walls.

It is that Love thy Neighbor approach.

"If everyone can reach out and help everyone, that's what we are here for," said Weatherford.

Hood lives on a fixed income and said he was overwhelmed that strangers would care about his wellbeing.

'I didn't think anybody would come, to tell you the truth," said Hood.

For now he is staying with a neighbor across the street, his mobile home is inhabitable.

The roofing contractor said if the city gives them the green light, they will pull the permits and get a new roof on the mobile home by the end of next week.

