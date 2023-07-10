Almost half of Jacksonville's city pools stilled closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks into July, half of Jacksonville's public pools are still closed.
Here is a list.
CLOSED
Baldwin Middle/High School
Robert Kennedy Pool
San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park)
Emmett Reed Pool
Terry Parker High School
Carvill Park Pool --- (S) 8793 Carvill Ave.
Charles Clark Pool --- (R/S) 8793 Sibbald Road
Ed White High School ---(R/S) 1700 Old Middleburg Road
Englewood High School --- (R/S) 4412 Barnes Road
Eugene Butler Pool --- (S) 900 Acorn St.
Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) ---(R/S) 4415 Moncrief Road
Highlands Middle School --- (R/S) 10913 Pine Estates Road
Mallison Park Pool --- (R/S) 3133 Lenox Ave.
Paxon High School --- (R/S) 3239 West Fifth St.
Raines High School --- (R/S) 3663 Raines Ave.
Sunny Acres Pool---Overall Park renovation project to create a destination location for citizens with disabilities. (R/S) 2850 Wompi Dr.
OPEN
Andrew Jackson High School
Cecil Aquatic Center
Fletcher High School
Ft Caroline Pool
Grand Park Pool
Harts Road Park – Pool
Julius Guinyard Pool
Lakeshore Middle School
Mandarin High School
Oceanway Park Pool
Ribault High School
Riverside High School
Samuel Wolfson High School
Sandalwood High School
Thomas Jefferson Pool
Westside (Forrest) High School
Woodland Acres Pool