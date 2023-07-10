x
Almost half of Jacksonville's city pools stilled closed

City officials from Mayor Donna Deegan's team say they're planning to open five more pools next week.
Credit: FCN
Terry Parker Pool is closed due to maintenance issues, but city officials plan to open it next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks into July, half of Jacksonville's public pools are still closed.

Here is a list. 

CLOSED

Baldwin Middle/High School

Robert Kennedy Pool

San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park)

Emmett Reed Pool

Terry Parker High School

Carvill Park Pool --- (S) 8793 Carvill Ave.

Charles Clark Pool --- (R/S) 8793 Sibbald Road

Ed White High School ---(R/S) 1700 Old Middleburg Road

Englewood High School --- (R/S) 4412 Barnes Road

Eugene Butler Pool --- (S) 900 Acorn St.

Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) ---(R/S) 4415 Moncrief Road

Highlands Middle School --- (R/S) 10913 Pine Estates Road

Mallison Park Pool --- (R/S) 3133 Lenox Ave.

Paxon High School --- (R/S) 3239 West Fifth St.

Raines High School --- (R/S) 3663 Raines Ave.

Sunny Acres Pool---Overall Park renovation project to create a destination location for citizens with disabilities. (R/S) 2850 Wompi Dr.

OPEN

Andrew Jackson High School

Cecil Aquatic Center

Fletcher High School

Ft Caroline Pool

Grand Park Pool

Harts Road Park – Pool

Julius Guinyard Pool

Lakeshore Middle School

Mandarin High School

Oceanway Park Pool

Ribault High School

Riverside High School

Samuel Wolfson High School

Sandalwood High School

Thomas Jefferson Pool

Westside (Forrest) High School

Woodland Acres Pool

