Port of Jacksonville and boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders at the Port of Jacksonville and Fernandina are gearing up for tropical storm Ian, and so are boat owners across the First Coast.

Boats are coming out of the St John’s River as some boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian.

“We secured our boats by doing spring line cleats on it, this way it doesn’t move left or right or forward or back but it can go up and down," Chris Vann, Owner and Operator of Jax Boat Rentals, said.

Chris, founder of Jax Boat Rentals has seen the damage hurricanes can bring.

“I’ve seen docks come apart and just float down the river with the boat connected to it, I’ve seen boats pile up together like sardines in a can," Vann said.

Right now, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port for Jacksonville says they are in "whiskey" mode, meaning they anticipate tropical storm force winds in 72 hours.If winds are expected within 24 hours, boat travel will be restricted and need approval of the caption of the port.

Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

For boat owners keeping their boats in the water, Vann says prepare for high winds and high tide.