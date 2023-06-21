Jacksonville Beach leaders 're-develop' downtown with new policies for small restaurants, bars

Gov. Ron Desantis signed a law Tuesday, allowing smaller businesses in Jacksonville Beach's downtown area to offer full liquor bars.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach officials are working to re-develop a vibrant downtown area for visitors with new policies impacting restaurants.

Governor Ron Desantis signed a law Tuesday, allowing smaller businesses to offer full liquor bars.

In the past, Jacksonville Beach restaurants needed to have 150 seats to serve a full liquor bar. With House Bill 1561, they’ll only need 50 seats.

Policy changes for Jacksonville Beach are an effort by the city council to foster a friendly, walkable environment downtown.

Mayor Christine Hoffman said a new restaurant called O-Ku inspired the legislation when they struggled to meet the 150 seat requirement while opening.

“To be able to have a smaller restaurant, again,” Hoffman said, “maybe a more local feel, family-friendly anything like that, but they can be 50 seats versus the 150 seats.”

Another recent change increased space for outdoor dining at the beach. Restaurants are now allowed to have 50 percent of their seating outside – a change from just 25 percent.

Retired firefighter Jason Kerr likes to spend time at Jacksonville Beach with friends.

He said this will benefit the downtown area.

“Anything that maximizes the restaurants and the businesses for the locals is great,” Kerr said. “That’s going to attract more people to come to the beach.”

Mayor Hoffman says city council will also consider restricting those restaurants with fewer than 150 seats from applying for an after-hours permit, meaning they wouldn’t be allowed to serve alcohol from midnight to 2 a.m.