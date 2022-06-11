Jacksonville Beach City Council to vote on future of Adventure Landing Monday

Some people believe this plan will limit the options families have for fun in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The future of Adventure Landing will be decided at a Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting Monday night, and locals are voicing mixed reactions to the proposed plan to turn the beloved park into apartment units.

Currently the park has a contract extension to remain open until the end of the year.

The park came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year. The company has plans to turn the park an apartment complex that also has commercial uses. The new complex would have more than 400 apartment units.

In October, the Jacksonville Beach City Council voted 6-to-1 to hear the developer’s request for rezoning the property.

Monday night will be a second reading.

The attorney for Trevato Development Group, Steve Diebenow, said in a statement, "I am proud to be part of the team that has had a dialogue with the community for (about) 18 months about the best way to implement The City of Jacksonville Beach Comprehensive Plan."